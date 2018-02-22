REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In West Vernon, Los Angeles

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Vernon look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in West Vernon via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5029 Cimarron St.




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, located at 5029 Cimarron St., is 10 percent less than the $1,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in West Vernon.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

1945 W Vernon Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 1945 W Vernon Ave., is listed for $1,400 / month.

In the downstairs unit, anticipate carpeted floors. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4125 S Figueroa St., #302



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 4125 S Figueroa St., which, at 542 square feet, is going for $1,400 / month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyreal estate
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News