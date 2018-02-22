REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Beverly Grove, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove are hovering around $3,095 (compared to a $2,175 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Beverly Grove rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

647 N Hayworth Ave., #102




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is 35.5 percent less than the $3,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a private deck. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

121 South Swall Dr.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 121 South Swall Dr., is listed for $2,075 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

115 N Doheny Dr.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 115 N Doheny Dr. (at Alden Drive), which is going for $2,095 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

118 S Wetherly Dr., #210




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 118 S Wetherly Dr., listed at $2,295 / month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

319 S Clark Dr., #209




Listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located at 319 S Clark Dr.

In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News