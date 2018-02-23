WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --A 17-year-old senior at Whittier High School was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making terrorist threats on campus.
Authorities said the arrest happened around 3 p.m. During the end of third period, several students heard their classmate make a statement about "shooting up the school."
A staff member was notified who then told school administrators. The Whittier Police School Resources Officer was then told and he detained the student.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and arrested the teen on suspicion of felony terrorist threats. A search warrant was obtained and investigators searched his home, but no weapons were found.
The teen was booked at Whittier Police Department then taken to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. He is not eligible for bail and awaits formal charges, authorities said.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Officer John Scoggins at (562) 244-0045.
This arrest comes only days after authorities announced that another student was arrested for making threats at El Camino High School.
The student and his brother, an Army veteran, were arrested after authorities found a cache of weapons in their home.