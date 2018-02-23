What Does $2,200 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
2027 Preuss Rd. (Cadillac-Corning)
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2027 Preuss Rd.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and a dishwashers. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1745 Camino Palmero St., #320 (Hollywood)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1745 Camino Palmero St. It's also listed for $2,200 / month for its 837 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a fireplace and a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
5189 Village Green (Baldwin Hills)
Here's an 811-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5189 Village Green that's going for $2,200 / month.
The bright unit has hardwood flooring and a private patio. The building offers covered parking. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
325 W 8th St., #303 (Downtown)
Next, check out this 673-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 325 W 8th St. It's listed for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting and high ceilings.. The building has assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1419 S Bentley Ave., #201 (Westwood)
Located at 1419 S Bentley Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,195/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.