16-year-old student arrested for making threats at Yucca Valley High School; 2 guns seized

Two guns that were seized from a Yucca Valley High School student's home are shown. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager on suspicion of making criminal threats at Yucca Valley High School.

Authorities said around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Yucca Valley High School received information about a 16-year-old student making threats to carry out a shooting on campus.

Deputy Armando Cantu responded to the school to investigate. He interviewed multiple witnesses, who confirmed that threats were made.

Cantu then went to the suspect's home and found two guns. The firearms were seized for evidence and the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into Central Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin station at (760) 366-4175. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (888) 78-CRIME.
