Australian Coffee Shop 'Bluestone Lane' Makes Studio City Debut

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Studio City, called Bluestone Lane, is located at 12186 Ventura Blvd.
This is the first Southern California locale for the rapidly expanding Australian coffeehouse.
Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop, with other outposts throughout New York City and Pennsylvania. The eatery recently debuted its first Northern California location in San Francisco's Financial District late last year.
If you're stopping by for something caffeinated, expect to see a variety of espresso mainstays like mochas, lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos. There is also a selection of loose leaf teas on hand, like lemongrass ginger, China sencha, and more.
The shop is also known for its "wellness lattes," in varieties like matcha (Japanese green tea), the turmeric-infused "Golden Latte," and a beet latte with almond milk and dehydrated beet powder, then topped with cocoa powder.
On the food side, healthy Aussie fare includes a selection of toasts, seasonal "wellness bowls," and convenient grab-and-go items. Look for items like avocado toast; a breakfast bowl with red quinoa, feta cheese, and a poached egg; and a bacon and egg roll with spinach, tomato, and house-made chutney.
Bluestone Lane has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
becca s., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "Great to have a new coffee option in the neighborhood! I had a very tasty cappuccino and toast with almond butter and jam. The service was very friendly and the space simple and inviting."
Yelper Kedar D. added: "Bluestone Lane is a small, quaint spot in Studio City/Sherman Oaks that has a variety of loose-leaf teas, coffee, vegan baked goods and inexpensive toast/sandwich options."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bluestone Lane is open daily from 7am-6pm.
