'Dave's Chillin And Grillin' Reopens In New Highland Park Location

Craving sandwiches? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Highland Park, called Dave's Chillin and Grillin , is located at 5715 N. Figueroa St.Previously based in Eagle Rock, the sandwich spot--owned by Dave Evans--has been in business since 2005. But last year, Evans closed that location because of high rents and a changing food scene,reported.Now, as part of a joint venture, Dave has found new digs on Figueroa. The eatery shares a space with butcher shop Chops Meat and Fish and features a menu that's relatively unchanged.Look for over a dozen sandwich variations to choose from like rosemary turkey with avocado, tomato and cheese; a surf-and-turf tuna melt with grilled pastrami on sourdough; and "The Wicked Vegan" with veggies, hummus and basil dressing.For sides, options include spicy coleslaw and vegan pasta salad. (Take a look at the full menu here .)Dave's Chillin and Grillin has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 480 reviews on Yelp.Erik N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "Ridiculously, fresh, flavorful and fantastic food! I'm considering a strict daily lunch regimen here. Up and down the menu. There are too many great options for sandwiches!"Yelper Daniel B. added : "Dave is a great host and very attentive. The surf-and-turf is absolutely a winner and I know I will eat it again. The hot sauce they make in-house is equally excellent. Love this place and these guys."And Josh N. said : "Didn't get to meet Dave, but I got to meet face-to-face with an awesome tuna pastrami sandwich!"Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dave's Chillin and Grillin is open weekdays from 11am-7pm, and Saturday from 10am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)