'Dave's Chillin And Grillin' Reopens In New Highland Park Location

Craving sandwiches? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Highland Park, called Dave's Chillin and Grillin, is located at 5715 N. Figueroa St.
Previously based in Eagle Rock, the sandwich spot--owned by Dave Evans--has been in business since 2005. But last year, Evans closed that location because of high rents and a changing food scene, Eater reported.
Now, as part of a joint venture, Dave has found new digs on Figueroa. The eatery shares a space with butcher shop Chops Meat and Fish and features a menu that's relatively unchanged.
Look for over a dozen sandwich variations to choose from like rosemary turkey with avocado, tomato and cheese; a surf-and-turf tuna melt with grilled pastrami on sourdough; and "The Wicked Vegan" with veggies, hummus and basil dressing.
For sides, options include spicy coleslaw and vegan pasta salad. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Dave's Chillin and Grillin has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 480 reviews on Yelp.
Erik N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "Ridiculously, fresh, flavorful and fantastic food! I'm considering a strict daily lunch regimen here. Up and down the menu. There are too many great options for sandwiches!"
Yelper Daniel B. added: "Dave is a great host and very attentive. The surf-and-turf is absolutely a winner and I know I will eat it again. The hot sauce they make in-house is equally excellent. Love this place and these guys."
And Josh N. said: "Didn't get to meet Dave, but I got to meet face-to-face with an awesome tuna pastrami sandwich!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dave's Chillin and Grillin is open weekdays from 11am-7pm, and Saturday from 10am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
