What Does $1,700 Rent You In Baldwin Hills?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baldwin Hills? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

4063 Abourne Rd., #D




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 754-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4063 Abourne Rd.

Building amenities include garage parking. The top-floor unit has carpeting and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4192 Somerset Dr., #2



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4192 Somerset Dr. It's listed for $1,650 / month.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4190 Somerset Drive, #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4190 Somerset Dr. that's going for $1,600 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. There's also plenty of storage space. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

