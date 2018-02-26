The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Los Angeles, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 S Berendo St., #211
Here's a studio apartment at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown, which, at 366 square feet, is going for $1,025 / month.
The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring.
210 W 43rd Pl., #203
Then there's this 450-square-foot apartment at 210 W 43rd Pl. in Historic South-Central, listed at $1,025 / month.
The unit has tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.
426 S Rampart Blvd.
Listed at $1,095 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 426 S Rampart Blvd. in Westlake.
In the sunny unit, the listing promises hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
146 Douglas St.
Over at 146 Douglas St. in Echo Park, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,150 / month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building offers on-site laundry.
4549 Cahuenga Blvd., #3
Listed at $1,150 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4549 Cahuenga Blvd. in Toluca Lake.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a patio and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.
807 S Westlake Ave.
And finally, there's this 450-square-foot studio residence at 807 S Westlake Ave. in Westlake. It's being listed for $1,150 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ample storage space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry.
