BILL COSBY

Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.,Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's daughter, Ensa Cosby, has died in Massachusetts.

She was 44 years old.

According to a family statement, Ensa Cosby "recently died from renal disease."

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time."

Bill Cosby has a court hearing scheduled this coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of his re-trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County, Pa.

Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of "The Cosby Show," which ran from 1984-1992.
