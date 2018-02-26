REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Los Feliz, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5329 Loma Linda Ave.




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5329 Loma Linda Ave., is 5.4 percent less than the $2,108 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Los Feliz.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1757 N Kingsley Dr.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1757 N Kingsley Dr., is listed for $2,095 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample closet space and great natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool and carport parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News