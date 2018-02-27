The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Koreatown, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 S Berendo St., #211
Listed at $1,025 / month, this 366-square-foot studio apartment, located at 207 S Berendo St., is 21.4 percent less than the $1,304 / month median rent for a studio in Koreatown.
The unit has carpeted floors and ample natural lighting.
257 S Kenmore Ave., #405
This studio apartment, situated at 257 S Kenmore Ave., is listed for $1,225 / month for its 375 square feet of space.
The sunny unit has tile flooring and exposed bricks. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
108 S Gramercy Pl., #304
Here's a studio apartment at 108 S Gramercy Pl., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,245 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Pets aren't allowed.
947 South Westmoreland Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 947 South Westmoreland Ave., listed at $1,400 / month.
In the sunny unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating and ample closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry.
861 S Catalina St.
Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 861 S Catalina St.
Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
121 N Mariposa Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 121 N Mariposa Ave., is listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking.
521 S Manhattan Pl.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 521 S Manhattan Pl., which, with 700 square feet, is going for $1,550 / month.
In the bright unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
