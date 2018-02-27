Former student arrested for alleged threats to 'shoot up' Ayala High School in Chino Hills

A former student of a Chino Hills high school has been arrested for allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school," authorities said.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to Ruben S. Ayala High School regarding a report about a former student who made threats to "shoot up the school." Upon investigation, authorities identified Nicholas Ceballos, 19, as the former student who made the threats.

An arrest and search warrant were issued for Ceballos and his residence. Shortly past midnight Tuesday, Ceballos was located, taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of making criminal threats. Authorities said they concluded that there are no additional threats related to this investigation.

If you have any additional information about this case, you're urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Station's Detective Bureau at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800 78-CRIME.
