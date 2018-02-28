FOOD & DRINK

NoMad's 'Giannini Bar' Slings Cocktails & More In DTLA

Photo: Andrew W./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new cocktail bar in town. The newcomer to downtown Los Angeles, Giannini Bar, is located at 649 S. Olive St.

This new spot is located off the main lobby in the recently opened NoMad Los Angeles hotel, which was once the corporate headquarters for the Bank of Italy. Reflecting the building's history, the bar is named for Amadeo Giannini, the bank's founder.

Inside, Giannini features a robust bar program with "classic and proprietary cocktails crafted by our award-winning bar director, Leo Robitschek," according to the hotel's website.

For libations, expect to see offerings such as the "Tuxedo No. 2," a variation of a martini with maraschino and an absinthe rinse; the "Vieux Carre," a New Orleans-style cocktail with cognac and rye whiskey; and the "Jungle Bird," a tiki-style drink with dark rum and Campari.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Andrew W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 5th, said: "The bar itself has less than a dozen seats, in the tradition of the serious bars in Tokyo, where great bartending is a calling, and the great bartenders approach the art of cocktail-making with an almost religious solemnity. Thankfully, the bartenders at the Giannini Bar are not so serious--but they definitely take their jobs seriously.

And HJ U. said: "Impress your date and take them to this swanky lobby bar for a drink. The restored bank that is now the Nomad Hotel is gorgeous, with blue coffered ceilings, sumptuous velvet and brocade couches."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Giannini Bar is open Tuesday-Thursday from noon-1am, Friday and Saturday from noon-1:30am and Sunday, and Monday from noon-midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebarhotelbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News