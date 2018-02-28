There's a brand-new cocktail bar in town. The newcomer to downtown Los Angeles, Giannini Bar, is located at 649 S. Olive St.
This new spot is located off the main lobby in the recently opened NoMad Los Angeles hotel, which was once the corporate headquarters for the Bank of Italy. Reflecting the building's history, the bar is named for Amadeo Giannini, the bank's founder.
Inside, Giannini features a robust bar program with "classic and proprietary cocktails crafted by our award-winning bar director, Leo Robitschek," according to the hotel's website.
For libations, expect to see offerings such as the "Tuxedo No. 2," a variation of a martini with maraschino and an absinthe rinse; the "Vieux Carre," a New Orleans-style cocktail with cognac and rye whiskey; and the "Jungle Bird," a tiki-style drink with dark rum and Campari.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Andrew W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 5th, said: "The bar itself has less than a dozen seats, in the tradition of the serious bars in Tokyo, where great bartending is a calling, and the great bartenders approach the art of cocktail-making with an almost religious solemnity. Thankfully, the bartenders at the Giannini Bar are not so serious--but they definitely take their jobs seriously.
And HJ U. said: "Impress your date and take them to this swanky lobby bar for a drink. The restored bank that is now the Nomad Hotel is gorgeous, with blue coffered ceilings, sumptuous velvet and brocade couches."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Giannini Bar is open Tuesday-Thursday from noon-1am, Friday and Saturday from noon-1:30am and Sunday, and Monday from noon-midnight.
NoMad's 'Giannini Bar' Slings Cocktails & More In DTLA
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories