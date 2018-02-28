'Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen' Opens Its Doors In North Hollywood

A health-conscious spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to North Hollywood, called Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen, is located at 5230 Lankershim Blvd.
Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen is located in the former Sweetie Pie's NoHo, which closed its doors last year. Like its name indicates, the newcomer specializes in paleo-inspired bowls, burgers and more.
The menu has a build-your-own bowl component, where customers first start by choosing a protein like ground beef, bison, sushi-grade salmon or Mary's organic chicken breast. You can also select the base for the bowl, such as golden quinoa, sweet potato hash or kale and mixed greens. Round the dish out with an array of veggie toppings and signature sauces.
For burgers, the same customizable options are available, where guests select a protein, bun, sauce and toppings that include caramelized onions and grilled jalapenos.
Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Mya R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2nd, said: "If you're healthy and you know it eat this food! This little gem has been open for a little over a week and judging by the other reviews, they are still working out some kinks in their system, but no kinks in their product. The food is phenomenal!"
And Alex B. said: "Some of the best healthy food I have ever had in LA. I'm careful about what I eat and usually can only have one thing off a menu that hits my calorie and protein needs. Their whole menu hits them. This is hands down the healthiest restaurant in North Hollywood."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30am-7pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness