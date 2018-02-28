What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Van Nuys, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Van Nuys via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
15125 Saticoy St., #227
Listed at $1,350 / month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment, located at 15125 Saticoy St., is 18.4 percent less than the $1,655 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.
The unit has granite countertops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome. The building has on-site laundry and reserved parking.
14601 Vanowen St., #12
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14601 Vanowen St., is listed for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
6611 Woodley Ave., #25
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6611 Woodley Ave., which, at 720 square feet, is going for $1,450 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
15105 Victory Blvd.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 15105 Victory Blvd., listed at $1,495 / month.
The unit has carpeting and good natural lighting. According to the listing, "this property is close to employment centers and many other amenities such as tennis courts, jogging and bike paths, golf courses and boating on Balboa Lake.'
6942 Hazeltine Ave.
Listed at $1,495 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6942 Hazeltine Ave.
The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops.
6950 Hazeltine Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6950 Hazeltine Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month for its 550 square feet of space.
The carpeted unit has ceiling fans, air conditioning and plenty of closet space. The building offers off-street parking. Pets aren't allowed.
7453 Haskell Ave.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7453 Haskell Ave., which, with 850 square feet, is going for $1,500 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
---
