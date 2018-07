What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Van Nuys, Right Now?

15125 Saticoy St., #227

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Van Nuys look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Van Nuys via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,350 / month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment, located at 15125 Saticoy St., is 18.4 percent less than the $1,655 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.The unit has granite countertops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome. The building has on-site laundry and reserved parking.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14601 Vanowen St., is listed for $1,450 / month.In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6611 Woodley Ave., which, at 720 square feet, is going for $1,450 / month.When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 15105 Victory Blvd., listed at $1,495 / month.The unit has carpeting and good natural lighting. According to the listing, "this property is close to employment centers and many other amenities such as tennis courts, jogging and bike paths, golf courses and boating on Balboa Lake.'(See the listing here .)Listed at $1,495 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6942 Hazeltine Ave.The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops.(Here's the listing .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6950 Hazeltine Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month for its 550 square feet of space.The carpeted unit has ceiling fans, air conditioning and plenty of closet space. The building offers off-street parking. Pets aren't allowed.(See the listing here .)And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7453 Haskell Ave., which, with 850 square feet, is going for $1,500 / month.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.(Check out the listing here .)---