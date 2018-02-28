REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,100 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

889 Francisco St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,100 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

889 Francisco St., #3010




Listed at $3,095 / month, this 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 889 Francisco St.

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

900 South Figueroa St., #1107



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 900 South Figueroa St. It's listed for $3,080 / month for its 738 square feet of space.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

717 W Olympic Blvd.




Here's an 843-square-foot studio apartment at 717 W Olympic Blvd. that's going for $3,061 / month.

The building features a roof deck. The bright unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

