What Does $3,100 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

889 Francisco St., #3010
Listed at $3,095 / month, this 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 889 Francisco St.
The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
900 South Figueroa St., #1107
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 900 South Figueroa St. It's listed for $3,080 / month for its 738 square feet of space.
The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
717 W Olympic Blvd.
Here's an 843-square-foot studio apartment at 717 W Olympic Blvd. that's going for $3,061 / month.
The building features a roof deck. The bright unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome.
