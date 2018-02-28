Get To Know These 7 New Beverly Grove Businesses

Manpuku Yakiniku Dining
8486 W. 3rd St.
Manpuku Yakiniku Dining (above) is the fourth Southern California outpost of the Tokyo-based restaurant group of the same name, which specializes in Japanese-style barbecue.
Manpuku's signature dish is negi shio, sliced and salted beef tongue grilled in a special marinade and topped with green onion. A variety of other meats and vegetables are also available for grilling, from pork belly to Wagyu ribeye steak to shishito peppers and asparagus.
The menu is rounded out by appetizers like spicy tofu, seaweed salad, and Japanese beef carpaccio. A handful of set menus are offered for two or four diners, including appetizers, a variety of grilled meats, rice, pickled vegetables, and dessert.
With a five-star Yelp rating out 18 reviews, Manpuku Yakiniku Dining has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Mike P. noted: "Went here on a Saturday night for the first time, and it was a great experience! Waited 20 minutes to get a table around 6:30pm, so make sure you make reservations beforehand. The food was exceptional!"
Manpuku Yakiniku Dining is open daily from 5:30pm-10:30pm.
Kai Ramen
349 La Cienega Blvd.
Photo: Wawa K./Yelp
New ramen joint Kai Ramen specializes in Kyushu-style tonkotsu ramen--a milky white pork broth base filled with house-made noodles and topped with a soft-boiled egg and fresh veggies.
Options include the Kai white ramen with braised pork belly, green onions and crispy-fried onions, or the veggie ramen, with silken tofu, mixed greens and red onions.
There's also a variety of sides to pair with the ramen dishes, like spicy fried chicken karaage. Another option: takoyaki, octopus balls with katsuo (bonito flakes) that are popular in the Kansai region of Japan.
Kai Ramen's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jin C., who reviewed Kai Ramen on February 25th, wrote: "I've been here three times since it has opened, and I love that there is a delicious ramen spot that serves a decent seasoned egg with tender pork."
James G. noted: "I went with my spouse and had the potstickers and sesame chicken to start with, then the tsukemen and Kai Red ramen. All of the dishes were very good."
Kai Ramen is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
Cal Mare
131 N. La Cienega Blvd.
Crispy sand dabs at Cal Mare. | Photo: Cal Mare/Yelp
Cal Mare is an Italian spot, offering seafood and more. Located in the revamped Beverly Center, it's the latest restaurant from celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina, who has restaurants throughout the U.S. and in Dubai.
Billed as an upscale modern California and Italian eatery helmed by Mina's veteran chef Adam Sobel, Cal Mare's menu features an array of seafood dishes, house-made pastas and brick oven pizzas.
Appetizers include pesce palla fritto with crispy blowfish tail and salsa verde and ostriche con agrumi floreali with Pacific oysters, limoncello granita, and pink peppercorn.
On the pasta menu, look for items like tagliatelle al nero, or squid ink pasta with octopus, mussels, and Calabrian chile; and spaghetti alla chitarra con vongole, whole-wheat spaghetti with clams and spicy broccoli.
Rounding things out are fresh seafood options, like grilled butter-basted lobster, wild bass, and Pacific swordfish served with a choice of salsa verde, livornese or smoked butter.
Cal Mare's current rating of four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Kelly H., who reviewed Cal Mare on February 2nd, wrote: "Fantastic! I came here for dinner and really enjoyed the experience. The wine choices and suggestions were interesting."
And Yelper Gore S. wrote: "Overall, a fantastic meal in a comfortable environment with attentive staff, despite the relatively steep price. The braised baby octopus was very good."
Cal Mare is open Friday and Saturday from 4pm-10:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 4pm-10pm.
Bibo Ergo Sum
116-120 N. Robertson Blvd.
Photo: Shane M./Yelp
Bibo Ergo Sum is a cocktail bar owned by Tait Forman--whose family created ArcLight Cinemas. Forman teamed up with Proprietors LLC (the team behind Nitecap, Death & Co., and The Walker Inn) to create his first upscale, Hollywood-influenced nightclub and bar.
Expect to see signature cocktails on the menu like the "Sleight of Hand," with cold-brewed tea, wine tannin and fresh cherrywood smoke; the "High Note," with toasted sesame Altos Bianco Tequila, coconut milk and pineapple juice; and the "Sing Sing," with Rittenhouse Rye whisky, Lillet Rose and clarified pineapple juice.
Bibo Ergo Sum's current rating of five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jonathan D., who reviewed Bibo Ergo Sum on February 26th, wrote: "Nice speakeasy atmosphere with delicious and extremely well-crafted cocktails."
And Nicky B. noted: "Love love loved this little Robertson hole in the wall. Beautifully decorated and delicious drinks."
Bibo Ergo Sum is open daily from 5pm-2am.
Cleo Third Street
8384 W. 3rd St.
Photo: Cleo Third Street/Yelp
Cleo Third Street is a Mediterranean tapas spot. The Beverly Grove outpost, located inside the Orlando Hotel, is the latest from restaurant group sbe, which maintains a variety of Cleo locations throughout the United States and internationally.
The restaurant specializes in elevated Mediterranean fare, with shareable plates, breakfast and brunch items, lunch and dinner, as well as craft cocktails to pair with each dish.
On the small-plates menu, expect to see items like a duck matzo ball soup with fresh pasta and herbs, lamb sliders with feta and pickled shallots, and green falafel with beet-pickled fennel.
For entrees, there are options like Moroccan lamb with apricots, apples, silan and saffron rice; branzino with currants, agrodolce, pine nuts and cauliflower; and skirt steak and tandoori chicken kebabs.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Cleo Third Street is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Gregg B., who reviewed Cleo Third Street on February 17th, wrote: "The vibe is more chill and I like it much better than the Hollywood location...There is seating upstairs, downstairs, in the bar area and on the outside patio, which is what we opted for. The staff were friendly and attentive."
Miray O. noted: "We ordered the hummus (so good, and tasted so authentic). The bread the hummus comes with was so fluffy and delicious, I could live off of it."
Cleo Third Street is open weekdays from 11:30am-3pm, Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5:30pm-10pm.
Nordstrom Local
8401 Melrose Pl.
Photo: Tim C./Yelp
Nordstrom Local is a retail store, offering personal shopping and alterations. Unlike a typical Nordstrom store, it doesn't stock any clothing or accessories to browse. Instead, it offers a variety of services to existing customers, such as in-store pickup for items purchased online, alterations, personal shopping services and a returns desk.
Nordstrom Local's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jeff M., who reviewed Nordstrom Local on December 13th, wrote: "Amazing concept and fantastic customer service. Bought my item online and picked it up at the store a few hours later. No lines, no structured parking and no hassle."
Shannon N. noted: "When you need to do alterations or returns, skip the traffic hassle and parking of The Grove and head over here."
Nordstrom Local is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Mademoiselle M French Bakery
8010 Melrose Ave.
Diamant cookies and coffee. | Photo: Mademoiselle M French Bakery /Yelp
As its name suggests, Mademoiselle M French Bakery is a Parisian-style bakery and patisserie/cake shop. It features a variety of fresh-baked breads, viennoiserie, light lunch items and espresso drinks.
On the menu, expect to see treats like chocolate croissants, raspberry brioche, baguettes, various flavors of macarons, chocolate fondant cake and more.
For lunch, there is a quiche lorraine with ham and Gruyere, a Parisian salad and the "Le Marcel" sandwich with turkey and egg.
Yelp users are excited about Mademoiselle M, which currently holds five stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Capital I., who reviewed Mademoiselle M French Bakery on January 12th, wrote: "The best French bakery in Los Angeles. Puts Bouchon to the test. Moderately priced and very clean. Perfectly displayed. French accents included. Run to get your pastries."
Yelper Ludvic O. wrote: "Certainly the best French pastries I've gotten to eat in LA! As a French expat, I have love the authentic taste of their high-end pastries and traditional French baguette sandwiches."
Mademoiselle M is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6:30pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)