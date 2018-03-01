FOOD & DRINK

'Henson Brewing Company' Now Open In Burbank

Photo: Linda G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new craft brewery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2121 Kenmere Ave. in Burbank, the new arrival is called Henson Brewing Company.

The establishment comes from brewmaster Shawn Henson and specializes in American-style craft beers, with a variety of seasonal and year-round brews on draught.

Look for beers like the "My Lucky Linda" pale ale, the "Don't Call Me Hay-Z" IPA and the "Double Blackjack" porter. New brews are rotated monthly as well. (Take a look at the full selection of beers here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, patrons have warmly received the fresh addition.

Timothy C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "Me and my wife love visiting microbreweries, and Henson did not let us down. We tried the Winthrop, the porter called Double Blackjack and My Lucky Linda...really great beers at great prices."

And Ben S. said: "Amazing beer! I love the Porter and the English IPA--so delicious! I enjoyed very much chatting with Shawn, the brewmaster/owner, and learning about how he crafts these superb beers."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Henson Brewing Company is open Thursday and Friday from 4pm-9pm, Saturday from noon-9pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
