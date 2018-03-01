The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Studio City, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
4232 Bakman Ave.
Listed at $1,195 / month, this 350-square-foot guest house, located at 4232 Bakman Ave. (at Valley Spring Lane), is 30.7 percent less than the $1,725 / month median rent for a studio in Studio City.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect both air conditioning and central heating, garden access, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.
11123 Aqua Vista St.
This studio apartment, situated at 11123 Aqua Vista St., is listed for $1,575 / month.
The unit has carpeting and ample natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
11018 Moorpark St.
Here's a studio apartment at 11018 Moorpark St. (at Ensign Avenue), which, at 725 square feet, is going for $1,595 / month.
In the top-floor unit, expect to find air conditioning, both carpeting and hardwood flooring, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
11105 Acama St.
Then there's this apartment at 11105 Acama St., listed at $1,595 / month.
The unit has carpeting, good closet space and ample natural lighting. According to the listing, "This urbanized valley mixes the big city lifestyle with small town charm ... Our apartment community is so well thought out that you will immediately be enchanted by your new surroundings."
12426 Moorpark St.
Listed at $1,595 / month, this 865-square-foot studio apartment is located at 12426 Moorpark St.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
