FOOD & DRINK

'Alibi Coffee' Debuts In Harvard Heights

Photo: Mason D./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Alibi Coffee, the new addition is located at 2268 Venice Blvd. in Harvard Heights.

This new cafe comes from Will Hyndman, a coffee roaster originally from Seattle, according to a post on the Harvard Heights Facebook page.

Alibi features single-origin coffee beans and a variety of coffee and tea drink mainstays. On the menu, look for drinks like an Americano, lattes and a Guatemalan pour-over with notes of toffee and whiskey.

There are also offers teas and drinks for the kids, including a chocolate or caramel steamer. For food, pastries are delivered daily. (You can take a look at all of the roaster's offerings here.)

Alibi Coffee has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mason B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "The atmosphere is laid back and friendly. The fresh-roasted coffee fills the room with aroma and the owners are attentive and friendly. My soy flat white was great, and my almond cream pastry with poached pears was off the hook."

Alibi Coffee is now open at 2268 Venice Blvd., so head on over to check it out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodcoffee
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News