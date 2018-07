Hotel Figueroa's 'Breva' Brings Basque Fare To DTLA

A new Mediterranean and Basque spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to DTLA, called Breva , is located inside the historic Hotel Figueroa at 939 S. Figueroa St.Breva is a project from chef Casey Lane (Tasting Kitchen), and the menu features Basque-inspired cuisine that "travels across the western Mediterranean coast," according to the restaurant's website On the menu, expect to see shareable plates such as a whole-grilled branzino and Huntington Meats ribeye steak. There are also vegetable-forward dishes, which include sauteed pea tendrils with lemon breadcrumbs and Moorish-spiced carrots with hazelnuts and tangerine.The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.Tom D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "Great vibe, staff super friendly, the menu was interesting but approachable. Gin and tonic was awesome, loved the fried chicken, and desserts were really great."Yelper Phil F. added : "My best foodie friend and I went before a game this weekend and knew it was the opening weekend, so we were excited to check it out! Overall, it has lots of promise."Head on over to check it out: Breva Restaurant is open Monday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.