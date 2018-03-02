FOOD & DRINK

Hotel Figueroa's 'Breva' Brings Basque Fare To DTLA

Photo: Breva Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean and Basque spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to DTLA, called Breva, is located inside the historic Hotel Figueroa at 939 S. Figueroa St.

Breva is a project from chef Casey Lane (Tasting Kitchen), and the menu features Basque-inspired cuisine that "travels across the western Mediterranean coast," according to the restaurant's website.

On the menu, expect to see shareable plates such as a whole-grilled branzino and Huntington Meats ribeye steak. There are also vegetable-forward dishes, which include sauteed pea tendrils with lemon breadcrumbs and Moorish-spiced carrots with hazelnuts and tangerine.

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Tom D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "Great vibe, staff super friendly, the menu was interesting but approachable. Gin and tonic was awesome, loved the fried chicken, and desserts were really great."

Yelper Phil F. added: "My best foodie friend and I went before a game this weekend and knew it was the opening weekend, so we were excited to check it out! Overall, it has lots of promise."

Head on over to check it out: Breva Restaurant is open Monday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
