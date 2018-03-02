Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 S Berendo St., #211
Here's 366-square-foot apartment at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown, listed at $1,025 / month.
The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
210 W 43rd Pl., #107
Listed at $1,025 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 210 W 43rd Pl. in Historic South-Central.
The newly-renovated studio apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, tile flooring and ceiling fans. Pets aren't allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
426 S Rampart Blvd.
This studio apartment, situated at 426 S Rampart Blvd. in Westlake, is listed for $1,095 / month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the sunny unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, ample closet space, built-in storage features and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
807 S Westlake Ave.
Listed at $1,150 / month, this 450-square-foot studio abode is located at 807 S Westlake Ave. in Westlake.
The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
236 N Coronado St.
To wrap things up, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment at 236 N Coronado St. in Westlake. It's being listed for $1,150 / month.
The bright unit has a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, as well as built-in storage features.
(Here's the full listing.)
