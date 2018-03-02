What Does $5,000 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

Read on for the listings.
615 Hampton Dr., #A304 (Venice)
Listed at $5,000 / month, this 946-square-foot studio apartment is located at 615 Hampton Dr.
In the top-floor unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, concrete floors, in-unit laundry, a private patio and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
450 N Rossmore Ave., #1004 (Melrose)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 450 N Rossmore Ave. It's listed for $4,950 / month for its 900 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace, 360-degree views, high ceilings and built-in storage features. Pets aren't allowed.
6250 Hollywood Blvd. (Hollywood)
Here's a 1,320-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 6250 Hollywood Blvd. that's going for $4,950 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, outdoor grills and a fitness center. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
