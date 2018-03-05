Renting In Sherman Oaks: What Will $1,700 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
14620 Dickens St
14403 Addison St
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 14403 Addison St (at Addison St. & Tilden Ave.). It's listed for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a full kitchen including dishwasher, and air conditioning, plus a private outdoor balcony. The building offers a pool, lounge area and a gated-access parking spot.
5307 Sepulveda Blvd, #308
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd that's going for $1,645 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. The building also offers a pool and parking space.
