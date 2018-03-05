REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Crestview, Right Now?

1535 Livonia Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Crestview look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Crestview via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1535 Livonia Ave.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1535 Livonia Ave.

In the sunny unit, which comes furnished, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1519 South Wooster St., #5



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1519 South Wooster St., is listed for $1,675 / month.

In the top-floor unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. There's also assigned parking available. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News