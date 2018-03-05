Illinois day care workers allegedly gave kids melatonin-laced gummy bears

Ashley Helfenbein, left, Jessica Heyse, middle, and Kristen Lauletta, right. (Des Plaines police)

DES PLAINES, Ill. --
Three teachers at an Illinois day care have been charged after police said they distributed gummy bears containing melatonin to kids without parental consent.

Officers arrived last Friday afternoon to the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center at 1619 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines after a report of a suspicious incident.

Police said that gummy bears containing melatonin were given to a class of 2-year-olds to get them to calm down before nap time without parental authorization.

Police said that three teachers admitted distributing melatonin to the children and did not think it was inappropriate as they were an over-the-counter sleep aid.

The parents of each child at the day care were contacted by police about the situation.

The three teachers, 32-year-old Kristen Lauletta of Niles, 19-year-old Jessica Heyse of Des Plaines and 25-year-old Ashley Helfenbein of Chicago, have each been charged with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of battery. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Police said management at Kiddie Junction was helpful and assisted with the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentu.s. airwaysday carechildren's healthIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News