Suspect sought in Garden Grove US Bank robbery

Surveillance video from a U.S. Bank inside a Garden Grove Vons shows a robbery suspect.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Garden Grove police released surveillance photos of a bank robbery suspect, and they want the public's help to identify him.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a U.S. Bank inside a Vons grocery store in the 11800 block of Valley View Street.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, between 150 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and a small goatee.

Authorities said the man entered the store, selected a shopping cart then a few moments later passed the bank teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.

Police also hope witnesses who were in the store and parking lot could come forward to provide more information.

Anyone with more information on the suspect was urged to contact Garden Grove police at (714) 741-5800 or contact the local FBI office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videobank robberybanksearchGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News