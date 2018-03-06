REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Los Angeles

4417 8th Avenue | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Los Angeles are hovering around $2,100. But how does the low-end pricing on a city rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

130 S Coronado St, #206




This studio apartment, situated at 130 S Coronado St in Temple-beaudry, is listed for $995 / month for its 300 square feet of space. Inside the unit, you'll get carpeting and lots of natural light, with laundry in the building. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

207 S Berendo St, #211




Priced at $1,025 / month, this 366-square-foot studio apartment is located at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown. A side kitchen, mixed carpeting and wood floors, and open design make this a cozy, not-so-expensive option near downtown. Laundry also included in the building. No pets allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

426 S Rampart Blvd




And here's a studio apartment at 426 S Rampart Blvd in Westlake, which, with 450 square feet, is going for $1,095 / month. In the unit, you'll get wooden floors, a large closet space, and a comfortable kitchen, with water and trash services included in the rent. Laundry is available in the building, and pets are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

4417 8th Avenue



Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1,400-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 4417 8th Avenue (at ) in Leimert Park. The unit, which comes furnished, also offers hardwood floors and carpeting, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and other features. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News