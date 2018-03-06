Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
130 S Coronado St, #206
This studio apartment, situated at 130 S Coronado St in Temple-beaudry, is listed for $995 / month for its 300 square feet of space. Inside the unit, you'll get carpeting and lots of natural light, with laundry in the building. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
207 S Berendo St, #211
Priced at $1,025 / month, this 366-square-foot studio apartment is located at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown. A side kitchen, mixed carpeting and wood floors, and open design make this a cozy, not-so-expensive option near downtown. Laundry also included in the building. No pets allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
426 S Rampart Blvd
And here's a studio apartment at 426 S Rampart Blvd in Westlake, which, with 450 square feet, is going for $1,095 / month. In the unit, you'll get wooden floors, a large closet space, and a comfortable kitchen, with water and trash services included in the rent. Laundry is available in the building, and pets are permitted.
(Check out the listing here.)
4417 8th Avenue
Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1,400-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 4417 8th Avenue (at ) in Leimert Park. The unit, which comes furnished, also offers hardwood floors and carpeting, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and other features. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
