Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Los Angeles

130 S Coronado St, #206

207 S Berendo St, #211

426 S Rampart Blvd

4417 8th Avenue

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Los Angeles are hovering around $2,100. But how does the low-end pricing on a city rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)This studio apartment, situated at 130 S Coronado St in Temple-beaudry, is listed for $995 / month for its 300 square feet of space. Inside the unit, you'll get carpeting and lots of natural light, with laundry in the building. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Priced at $1,025 / month, this 366-square-foot studio apartment is located at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown. A side kitchen, mixed carpeting and wood floors, and open design make this a cozy, not-so-expensive option near downtown. Laundry also included in the building. No pets allowed.(Here's the listing .)And here's a studio apartment at 426 S Rampart Blvd in Westlake, which, with 450 square feet, is going for $1,095 / month. In the unit, you'll get wooden floors, a large closet space, and a comfortable kitchen, with water and trash services included in the rent. Laundry is available in the building, and pets are permitted.(Check out the listing here .)Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1,400-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 4417 8th Avenue (at ) in Leimert Park. The unit, which comes furnished, also offers hardwood floors and carpeting, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and other features. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(Check out the complete listing here .)---