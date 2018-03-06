What Will $5,000 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
615 Hampton Dr, #A304 (Venice)
Priced at $5,000 / month, this 946-square-foot studio on the top of a loft is located at 615 Hampton Dr. It "offers a copious amount of natural light, finished concrete floors, a tailored built-in desk, and dresser with additional cabinet space upstairs, beautiful Caesarstone countertops, and a soaking tub for relaxation." A private rooftop deck will give you views of the city and mountains, and in-unit laundry and dishwasher will make upkeep easy downstairs. However, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
450 N Rossmore Ave, #1004 (Melrose)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over in the famous El Royale Apartments at 450 N Rossmore Ave. It's listed for $4,950 / month for 900 square feet of space, including 11' ceilings, a large living room, hardwood floors, original moldings, and a full kitchen with designer appliances. Views range from downtown to the Hollywood Hills. When it comes to building amenities, look for garage parking with a valet option, a fitness center, a roof deck, and more. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.
6250 Hollywood Blvd, #4b (Hollywood)
Here's a 1,320-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 6250 Hollywood Blvd that's going for $4,950 / month. The unit includes a walk-in closet, den and large patio and modern appliances. The building offers outdoor space, a picturesque swimming pool and hot tub, a fitness center, and more. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.
---
