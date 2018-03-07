REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Palms, Right Now?

3721 Midvale Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price--especially with the median price at $2,100 per month for a 1-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles these days.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Palms look like, especially with the neighborhood median price also around $2,100?

To find out more, we took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Westside neighborhood via rental site Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3721 Midvale Ave., #4




Listed at $1,550 / month, this 506-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3721 Midvale Ave. comes in at 25% lower than the median. So what do you get?

The ground-level unit has carpeting and vinyl flooring, a kitchenette, and comes with water and trash included in the rent. The building offers garage parking for a compact car, and coin-operated laundry on the premises. Cat allowed, but no dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

3061 S Robertson Blvd




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3061 S Robertson Blvd, is listed at $1,695 / month for 725 square feet of space.

The renovated unit includes tiled floors, granite countertops, and new windows that let in lots of light. Parking for one car and on-site laundry come with the building, and some pets may be accepted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3520 Hughes Avenue



Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 3520 Hughes Avenue, listed at a not-as-cheap $2,050 / month.

In the unit, the listing offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and other features. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, a pool and spa, rec room, and an elevator. Pets allowed for an additional fee.

(See the listing here.)
---

