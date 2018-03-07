REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

3209 West 2nd Street | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of your options if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.

For reference, the median 1-bedroom apartment in the city is renting for around $2,100 these days.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3209 West 2nd Street (Westlake)




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3209 West 2nd Street that's going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and two closets. The building, nearly 100 years old, is located a few blocks from the main stretch of Koreatown.

Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

19143 Victory Blvd (Tarzana)




Located at 19143 Victory Blvd, here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695/ month. The unit includes a mix of hardwood, tile and carpeted floors, plus a full kitchen and a good-sized closet. The unit includes a pool and on-site laundry. No pets, however.

(See the complete listing here.)

864 South New Hampshire Avenue, #326 (Koreatown)




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 680-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 864 South New Hampshire Avenue. It comes with hardwood laminate floors, a full kitchen including dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning and lots of closet and cupboard space. Building amenities include on-floor laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7071 Hawthorn Avenue (Hollywood)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 7071 Hawthorn Avenue for $1,695 / month. The centrally located building includes on-site laundry, and garage parking, with trash and water included in the rent. The unit itself includes a new refrigerator, central air conditioning, and carpeted and laminate floors. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News