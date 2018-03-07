REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,000 Rent You In Downtown LA, Right Now?

1100 S Hope St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in downtown? We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what you can get with a budget of $3,000 / month.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings below.

1100 S Hope St., #1614




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 990-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located on the 16th floor of 1100 S Hope St. The unit includes a full kitchen, laundry, harwood floors, with high ceilings to showcase the downtown views.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and easy access to downtown. No pets allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1155 S Grand Ave, #1310




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 1155 S Grand Ave. It's listed for $2,995 / month for its 840 square feet of space. The building provides garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, and much more. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, full kitchen, and built-in storage. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

315 W 5th St, #414




Here's a 1,391-square-foot studio condo with 2 bathrooms at 315 W 5th St that's going for $2,900 / month. The building is over 100 years old, and has been renovated with modern amenities, including on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, and more. The unit includes a full kitchen and central air conditioning. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

