12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-year-old student at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes died while running in P.E. class.

In a statement, the school's assistant principal said the student received immediate medical attention after collapsing Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was identified as Festus O. Alagba Jr. from Torrance. According to a Facebook post, Alagba had no known health issues.

No details have been released on what may have caused him to collapse. An autopsy is pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schoollausdLos AngelesRancho Palos Verdes
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News