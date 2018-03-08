The 'Elbow Room' Brings Pizza & More To Hollywood

A new gastropub, offering pizza and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Hollywood, called the Elbow Room, is located at 1634 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
This newcomer--located in the former Birch space, which closed up late last year--bills itself as a new spot for locals to call home, according to its website. The pub features house-made pizzas by the slice or the pie, sandwiches and salads, along with a variety of craft beer offerings and signature cocktails.
For libations, signature cocktails include the "Elbow Mule" with vodka, ginger beer and lime; the "Big Texan" with bourbon, grapefruit juice and simple syrup and the "Tropic Thunder" with mezcal, pineapple honey simple syrup and basil oil.
There's also a selection of brews on draught, such as Golden Road Hef (Los Angeles), Hazy Little Thing (Chico) and Peroni (Italy).
If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, there's a house-made truffle oil mac 'n' cheese or a burger with truffle aioli and white cheddar. Diners can also build their own pizzas. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has already made a good impression.
Yelper Brian M. said: "Three of us decided to split a pizza with meatballs. This thing was massive and fantastic. The crust was perfect. Crisp on the outside, soft like fried dough on the inside and you could do a nice fold and it held up!"
And James C. said: "I'm no regular Yelper or bar/restaurant critic but I have some experience. Lee Walker--a Hollywood nightlife/bar/restaurant industry vet--has done an amazing job with this place. A solid location, close to everything happening in Hollywood, and an excellent staff."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Elbow Room is open weekdays from 5pm-midnight, and weekends from 3pm-midnight.
