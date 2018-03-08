Santa Monica crime increases by 12.5 percent

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Santa Monica residents and business owners are concerned about a recent increase in crime.


The city has had high-profile crimes in the past few months. Two jewelry stores on popular Montana Avenue have been robbed, and a violent home invasion sent a young woman to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

In a statement, Santa Monica Police Chief Kenneth Semko acknowledged the increase in crime, citing crime had increased in 2017 by 12.5 percent. The chief points out a large majority were property crimes, with 14 percent classified as violent crimes.

Semko says the department has increased patrols of both police and civilian staff. The SMPD reminds residents despite the recent increase, the crime rate in Santa Monica is still at historic lows.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Los Angeles CountySanta Monica
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News