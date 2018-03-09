REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,600 Rent You In Studio City, Right Now?

11018 Moorpark St | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Studio City? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,600 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

11018 Moorpark St




Listed at $1,595 / month, this 725-square-foot studio apartment is located at 11018 Moorpark St (at Moorpark St. & Ensign Ave.). In the apartment, you can look for hardwood-laminate and carpeted floors, a balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a pool, and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12426 Moorpark Street




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 12426 Moorpark Street. It's also listed for $1,595 / month for its 865 square feet of space. The building offers assigned parking, laundry, and pets (for an additional fee). In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, new fans, and other fresh renovations.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11123 Aqua Vista St




Here's a studio apartment at 11123 Aqua Vista St that's going for $1,575 / month. Inside, you'll get carpeted floors and a kitchenette-living room combo. The building offers a pool and convenient access to the rest of the city by car or metro. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
