Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Van Nuys, Los Angeles

15125 Saticoy St, #227

14601 Vanowen Street, #12

15105 Victory Blvd

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,550 (compared to a $2,100 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,350 / month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment, located at 15125 Saticoy St, is 18.4 percent less than the $1,655 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys. The "apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring throughout," according to the listing. The building also offers laundry, a fitness center and outdoor pool. No pets.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14601 Vanowen Street, is listed for $1,450 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, and hardwood and tile flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners note that both dogs and cats are welcome.(See the complete listing here . Photos may not be from actual unit.)(See the listing here .)6942 Hazeltine AvenueListed at $1,495 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6942 Hazeltine Avenue. A remodeled kitchen, hardwood laminate floors, ceiling fans and air conditioning are some of the features inside. Outside, you'll get a parking spot and close proximity to restaurants.(Here's the listing .)---