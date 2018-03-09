Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Van Nuys, Los Angeles

REAL ESTATE

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,550 (compared to a $2,100 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

15125 Saticoy St, #227




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment, located at 15125 Saticoy St, is 18.4 percent less than the $1,655 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys. The "apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring throughout," according to the listing. The building also offers laundry, a fitness center and outdoor pool. No pets.

(See the complete listing here.)

14601 Vanowen Street, #12




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14601 Vanowen Street, is listed for $1,450 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, and hardwood and tile flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners note that both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here. Photos may not be from actual unit.)

15105 Victory Blvd



(See the listing here.)

6942 Hazeltine Avenue

Listed at $1,495 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 6942 Hazeltine Avenue. A remodeled kitchen, hardwood laminate floors, ceiling fans and air conditioning are some of the features inside. Outside, you'll get a parking spot and close proximity to restaurants.

(Here's the listing.)
---

