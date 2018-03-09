REAL ESTATE

Renting In Los Angeles: What Will $1,600 Get You?

16551 Victory Blvd | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what you can get in the city with a budget of $1,600 / month.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

948 S New Hampshire Ave, #1 (Koreatown)







Listed at $1,600 / month, this 880-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 948 S New Hampshire Ave. In the condo, you can look for hardwood floors, air conditioning and large rooms, plus a den. Two parking spaces are available in the building, and cats are allowed but no dogs.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1138 South La Cienega Boulevard, #1 (Carthay)







Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1138 South La Cienega Boulevard. It's also listed for $1,600 / month, and has air-conditioning, hardwood floors, and a bath. The building has laundry, permit-based parking, and a pool. No pets.

(See the complete listing here.)

555 Gayley Avenue, #1 (Westwood)







Here's a 250-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 555 Gayley Avenue that's going for $1,600 / month. Located within an active fraternity house, the unit's bed and bath are separate from the other units. A commercial-grade kitchen includes reserved shel space, and the common areas are well-furnished. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16551 Victory Blvd (Lake Balboa)







Located at 16551 Victory Blvd, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/ month. The unit itself includes a full kitchen, hardwood and carpeted floors, a balcony and natural lighting. The building, which offers multiple listings, has a pool and spa, and is next to Lake Balboa and Beilenson Park. No pets allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1555 6th Ave (Victoria Park)







Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6543 La Mirada Ave that's going for $1,595 / month. A renovated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with the unit offering hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and storage space in the bedroom. The building offers on-site laundry and reserved parking, and does not allow pets.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6543 La Mirada Ave (Hollywood)






Next, check out this 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 6041 Whitsett Avenue. It's listed for $1,595 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, hardwood and tiles floors, and a large closet space. Outside the door, the building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and more. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

6041 Whitsett Avenue, #103 (Valley Glen)







Next, check out this 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 6041 Whitsett Avenue. It's listed for $1,595 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, hardwood and tiles floors, and a large closet space. Outside the door, the building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and more. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6000 Franklin Avenue (Hollywood)







Located at 6000 Franklin Avenue, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,595 / month. Inside, you'll get hardwood and tiled floors, and air conditioning. The building is located near Griffith Park and a popular group of local businesses. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
