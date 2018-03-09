Renting In Los Angeles: What Will $1,600 Get You?

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
948 S New Hampshire Ave, #1 (Koreatown)
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 880-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 948 S New Hampshire Ave. In the condo, you can look for hardwood floors, air conditioning and large rooms, plus a den. Two parking spaces are available in the building, and cats are allowed but no dogs.
1138 South La Cienega Boulevard, #1 (Carthay)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1138 South La Cienega Boulevard. It's also listed for $1,600 / month, and has air-conditioning, hardwood floors, and a bath. The building has laundry, permit-based parking, and a pool. No pets.
555 Gayley Avenue, #1 (Westwood)
Here's a 250-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 555 Gayley Avenue that's going for $1,600 / month. Located within an active fraternity house, the unit's bed and bath are separate from the other units. A commercial-grade kitchen includes reserved shel space, and the common areas are well-furnished. Pets are not allowed.
16551 Victory Blvd (Lake Balboa)
Located at 16551 Victory Blvd, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/ month. The unit itself includes a full kitchen, hardwood and carpeted floors, a balcony and natural lighting. The building, which offers multiple listings, has a pool and spa, and is next to Lake Balboa and Beilenson Park. No pets allowed.
1555 6th Ave (Victoria Park)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6543 La Mirada Ave that's going for $1,595 / month. A renovated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with the unit offering hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and storage space in the bedroom. The building offers on-site laundry and reserved parking, and does not allow pets.
6543 La Mirada Ave (Hollywood)
Next, check out this 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 6041 Whitsett Avenue. It's listed for $1,595 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, hardwood and tiles floors, and a large closet space. Outside the door, the building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and more. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
6041 Whitsett Avenue, #103 (Valley Glen)
6000 Franklin Avenue (Hollywood)
Located at 6000 Franklin Avenue, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,595 / month. Inside, you'll get hardwood and tiled floors, and air conditioning. The building is located near Griffith Park and a popular group of local businesses. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
