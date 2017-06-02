NEWS

32 stolen cars found at El Mirage property

Car parts are seen at a property in El Mirage, where San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators found an apparent chop shop on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
EL MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway into an apparent car theft ring after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found 32 stolen cars at a property in San Bernardino County.

Sheriff's officials received a LoJack hit in the 2400 block of Egert Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived at the property, they were able to confirm the hit was indeed from a stolen car.

Deputies requested the assistance of the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force to help in the investigation.

Task force investigators executed a search warrant at the location, which was determined to be a chop shop. Thirty-two stolen cars were identified.

Car parts are seen at a property in El Mirage, where San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators found an apparent chop shop on Thursday, June 1, 2017.


No arrests were made. The investigation was ongoing.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Justin Snyder at (909) 388-4898. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
