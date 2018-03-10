BUSINESS

Workers at Toyota distribution center in Torrance reject latest contract

TORRANCE, Calif. --
Workers at Toyota's parts distribution center in Torrance rejected the Japanese automaker's latest contract in a unanimous vote.


The workers are from Teamsters Local 848. They also authorized a strike if a contract settlement cannot be reached.

Any work stoppage would greatly impact dealerships and repair shops throughout Southern California. There was a 12 percent increase in sales as of 2015.

This time around, Toyota is offering a 1 percent increase for the year, which workers say is unacceptable.

Toyota says it's willing to continue negotiations.

There has never been a strike at the Toyota parts distribution center.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that the last UAW contract offered workers a 12-percent wage increase. That has been changed to reflect that Toyota saw a 12 percent increase in sales that year, not a wage increase. The article has also been changed to reflect that Toyota is offering UAW workers a 1 percent wage increase, not a 3 percent increase as previously stated.
