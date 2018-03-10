Workers at Toyota distribution center in Torrance reject latest contract

Workers at Toyota's parts distribution center in Torrance rejected the Japanese automaker's latest contract in a unanimous vote.The workers are from Teamsters Local 848. They also authorized a strike if a contract settlement cannot be reached.Any work stoppage would greatly impact dealerships and repair shops throughout Southern California. There was a 12 percent increase in sales as of 2015.This time around, Toyota is offering a 1 percent increase for the year, which workers say is unacceptable.Toyota says it's willing to continue negotiations.There has never been a strike at the Toyota parts distribution center.