BUSINESS

Weedmaps asked to stop selling ad space to non pot-selling-licensed businesses

California's cannabis czar issued a cease-and-desist order to Weedmaps.


The regulator claims the Irvine-based company is promoting businesses that don't have a license to sell pot.

Weedmaps and its competitor Leafly.com are digital guide books on where to buy marijuana and related products.

Weedmaps makes its money from selling ad space to dispensaries.

Now that recreational pot is legal, California wants Weedmaps to stop selling ad space to businesses not licensed by the state. As of March 1, Leafly.com removed such ads.

Weedmaps officials say they are a search engine, and the same information can be found on Google and other sites.

California regulators say there is no immediate plan to fine Weedmaps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanawebsitesdrugsOrange CountyIrvine
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News