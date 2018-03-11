PETS & ANIMALS

Tustin opening state-of-the-art animal shelter

TUSTIN, Calif. --
Tails will be waggin' in Tustin when this state-of-the-art animal shelter is open.


The $35 million facility will service 14 surrounding cities and will be run by OC Animal Care. It sits on a 10-acre campus.

OC Animal Care's old facility is currently at this World War II-era facility in Orange. The old shelter had been showing signs of wear for years.

The new Tustin facility will have: air-conditioned kennels and new surgical suites. Officials say the much larger campus makes staying in the shelter as low-stress as possible for the animals.

The public is invited to check it out at the grand opening on March 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal rescueTustinOrange County
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News