Tustin opening state-of-the-art animal shelter

Tails will be waggin' in Tustin when this state-of-the-art animal shelter is open.The $35 million facility will service 14 surrounding cities and will be run by OC Animal Care. It sits on a 10-acre campus.OC Animal Care's old facility is currently at this World War II-era facility in Orange. The old shelter had been showing signs of wear for years.The new Tustin facility will have: air-conditioned kennels and new surgical suites. Officials say the much larger campus makes staying in the shelter as low-stress as possible for the animals.The public is invited to check it out at the grand opening on March 24.