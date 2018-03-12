REAL ESTATE

Explore the Cheapest Rentals in Brentwood, Los Angeles

11670 Sunset Blvd, #102 | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Brentwood are hovering around $2,822 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Brentwood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

646 S Barrington Ave.




Listed at $2,195 / month, this 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 646 S Barrington Ave is priced 22 percent lower the median.

When it comes to building amenities, you'll get assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, you're offered hardwood flooring, air conditioning and ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and other features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

11670 Sunset Blvd., #102




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 11670 Sunset Blvd., is listed for $2,350 / month for its 688 square feet of space. In the unit, look for laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and large closets.

Outside the door, you'll get a gated pool and spa, plus assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

11645 Montana Ave., #Apt 326




Then there's this 679-square-foot top-floor loft with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 11645 Montana Ave., listed at $2,480 / month. In it, you'll get air conditioning, a balcony, and carpeted and wood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and spa.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineconsumerhousing market
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News