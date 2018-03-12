'Saffron Mediterranean Grill' Debuts In Sherman Oaks

FOOD & DRINK

If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Sherman Oaks, called Saffron Mediterranean Grill, is located at 14518 Ventura Blvd.

This new spot features a variety of "different Middle Eastern dishes," according to its Facebook page. "The owners' idea was to bring all these delicious foods together and represent a sense of peace between all cultures and religions in the Middle East," the business explains.

On the menu, expect to see offerings like beef and lamb gyros, chicken shawarma and grilled salmon plates served with rice, salad and a choice of side.

There's also a veggie plate with hummus, falafel and fried cauliflower, as well as sandwiches--with your choice of protein--served with French fries.

Rounding things out are sides like dolmas, jalapeno hummus dip with pita chips and falafel served with a yogurt dip.

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Princeg S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 6th, said: "The steak was towards the sweet side, which is obviously a personal choice by the chef but the tenderness, juices and quality were to perfection."

And Roberto M. said: "This place is awesome! Great food and awesome staff. Met the owner while I was in, and his passion for food--along with their courteous and inviting staff--is going to keep me coming back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Saffron Mediterranean Grill is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-midnight, and Friday-Sunday from 11am-2am.
