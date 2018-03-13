HEALTH & FITNESS

'The Art Of The Swashbuckler' Fencing Club Glides Into North Hollywood

Photo: The Art of the Swashbuckler/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fencing club has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 10816 Burbank Blvd. in North Hollywood, the new addition is called The Art of the Swashbuckler.

This new workout spot specializes in theatrical combat instruction to help "improve your posture, balance, eye-hand coordination and isometric strength," according to its website.

The classes--held at Evolution Dance Studios--are taught by swordmaster Marc Antonio Pritchett, who has worked on stage and in film for more than 20 years. Instruction includes learning techniques showcased in movies like "The Princess Bride," "The Three Musketeers," "The Mask of Zorro"and more. (Take a look a the full selection of offerings here.)

The new fencing club has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Alysha B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7th, said: "Marc is a true professional. He's very much focused on safety. He teaches you step by step, building as you go, until at the end of the class you realize suddenly you have left with a wealth of knowledge in a very short amount of time."

Yelper Marcy S. added: "Marc is a great teacher. I didn't think I would be able to learn the movements, but he made it easy to follow the sequence of steps, and made it a lot of fun in the process."

Head on over to check it out: The Art of the Swashbuckler is open Sunday from 10am-1pm. (It's closed on Monday-Saturday.)
