Agoura Hills daycare owner arrested for lewd acts on child

Paul Lopez, 72, who owns a daycare facility in Agoura Hills, has been arrested for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. (LASD)

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 72-year-old owner of a daycare facility for young children in Agoura Hills has been arrested for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, officials said.

Paul Lopez owns and operates The Small Wonder Academy, which provides care for children from three months old to four years.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Lopez was arrested on March 7 for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, booked and then released after posting a $100,000 bond.

A sheriff's department statement did not give details on the allegations.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnesschild abusesex crimesAgoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News