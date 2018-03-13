Agoura Hills daycare owner arrested for lewd acts on child

A 72-year-old owner of a daycare facility for young children in Agoura Hills has been arrested for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, officials said.Paul Lopez owns and operates The Small Wonder Academy, which provides care for children from three months old to four years.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Lopez was arrested on March 7 for lewd or lascivious acts on a minor, booked and then released after posting a $100,000 bond.A sheriff's department statement did not give details on the allegations.Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.