$1.4 million in stolen Marvel collectibles recovered in IE, 2 suspects arrested

Police recovered $1.4 million in stolen Marvel collectibles from a storage facility in Colton and arrested two suspects in the theft. (Rancho Cucamonga Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Deputies recovered $1.4 million in stolen Marvel collectibles from a storage facility in Colton and arrested two suspects in the theft.

The original theft was discovered after the victim learned some of his collection - including props used in Marvel movies - was for sale on the internet. He had kept his collection in a Rancho Cucamonga storage unit.

Police were led to suspect Ian Florez, 35, of San Bernardino, after they say he provided his contact information to potential buyers of the items.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested Florez on Feb. 24. He had also been wanted on additional warrants.

Police say they identified a second suspect, Matthew Rinke, 37, of San Bernardino and arrested him on March 7.

They found $1.4 million of the victim's stolen property at a storage unit in Colton.

Those with more information in the investigation are encouraged to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, and can remain anonymous by calling the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463). Information can also be left www.wetip.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marvelrobberyburglarySan Bernardino CountySan BernardinoRancho CucamongaCaliforniaColton
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News