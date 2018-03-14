New Japanese Spot 'Nagoya Sushi' Debuts In Melrose

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Melrose, called Nagoya Sushi, is located at 5820 Melrose Ave.
This new spot--located in The Burgarian space, which closed up shop earlier this year--specializes in sushi and sashimi, combination rice plates and yakitori (chicken skewers) and kushiyaki (grilled meat skewers). The restaurant was originally founded in 2004, according to its Yelp page.
If you're going the sushi route, the restaurant offers an omakase (chef's choice) selection for diners sitting at the bar. Or, you can choose from a wide variety of sashimi and sushi offerings such as salmon belly, yellowtail and uni and maki sushi rolls like spicy tuna, salmon or avocado rolls.
For yakitori and kushiyaki, look for chicken, lamb or quail.
Rounding the menu out are appetizers like tempura shrimp, baked green mussels and beef or veggie gyoza, along with salads such as seaweed salad and salmon skin salad.
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Nagoya Sushi has already made a good impression.
Derrick C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7th, said: "This place is a hidden gem. I had a salmon hand roll and an albacore roll, and it was surprisingly great! I couldn't believe how a great of a sushi place there was next to the job."
And Kate B. said: "My friend and I loved this place. So happy to have a good sushi spot so close by. The fish cuts were big and very fresh. We both got the omakase dinner at the sushi counter. It was a huge amount."
Head on over to check it out: Nagoya Sushi is open Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10:30pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-10:30pm, and Sunday from 3pm-10pm.
