El Segundo looking at developing housing on east side

El Segundo is considering using a $650,000 Metro grant to study redevelopment.The study will look at the area east of Sepulveda Boulevard. It will include high-density and low-income housing. The city has never allowed housing on its east side.The area is currently industrial and commercial, with companies like Raytheon and toymaker Mattel.Proponents of the idea want to take advantage of the three Metro stops in the area, while critics claim the area was never intended for residential development.The City Council has to approve the measure to use the Metro grant money for the study, and it doesn't look promising.A measure to have residents vote on east side residential development stalled last year.